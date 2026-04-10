SSPDF response to Customs Roundabout shooting: investigation underway

The Spokesperson for the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) has called for public calm following a shooting at the Customs roundabout on Friday morning.

In a statement posted on his official page, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang stated that authorities are investigating the cause of the gunfire.

The spokesperson also warned members of civil society organizations to stop speaking on behalf of the national army.

Maj. Gen. Lul emphasized that the SSPDF command expects the public to remain patient while officials determine the circumstances of the incident.

“The SSPDF command urges members of the public to remain calm as the concerned authorities ascertain the circumstances under which gunshots rang out in Customs roundabouts,” he stated. “On the same note, the army urges individuals from civil society organisations to desist from speaking on behalf of the national army.”

The statement follows reports on social media claiming the shooting was an attempt on the life of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar. These reports alleged that the gunfire targeted Dr. Machar and his party members during their trial at Freedom Hall.

However, Edmond Yakani, the Executive Director of CEPO, stated he saw the incident and dismissed these claims. He said the shooting was a dispute between two soldiers who exchanged fire for a short time.

Yakani provided two facts to clarify the situation, saying that the shots were fired after the court session had ended and before Dr. Machar moved from the hall.

He added that the incident happened at the entrance of the Garang Mausoleum, about 400 meters away from the court. “It is a big distance,” Yakani said. “The information that the shooting was at the gate of Freedom Hall is not true.”

Yakani asked the public to avoid spreading information that is not true. He noted that while there are political disagreements in the country, people should not use security incidents to distort facts. He concluded by saying the incident had nothing to do with the court or the judicial process.