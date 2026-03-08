SSPDF questions UNMISS over 2013 armored vehicle seizure

The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) has raised questions to UN peacekeepers regarding the capture of a military armored vehicle by opposition forces during the 2013 conflict in Akobo town, Jonglei State.

SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said on Friday the armored vehicle in question is a BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle, reportedly manufactured in India by the Ordnance Factory Board.

According to Gen. Koang, the vehicle was seized in December 2013 when forces loyal to the SPLM/A-IO allegedly attacked a temporary operating base used by Indian peacekeepers under the UN mission in Akobo. The assault reportedly resulted in the killing of two UN peacekeepers and the wounding of another.

“In the fog of war, the peacekeepers surrendered their military hardware to the attacking forces, including two BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles,” Gen. Koang said.

He added that in Pieri village of Uror County, the SSPDF managed to capture the SPLA/IO’s main battle tank—a BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle made in India by the Ordnance Factory Board (MIDAC).

The SSPDF spokesperson further noted that the same vehicle was later used by opposition forces during military offensives to capture Waat, Yuai, and Pajut in northern Jonglei State in late 2025 and early 2026.

Although the tank is currently under the control of the national army, Gen. Koang said the army is seeking clarification from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) regarding the incident.

He questioned whether the UN had officially reported the loss of the equipment after it was captured in 2013 and whether any efforts had been made to recover the armored vehicles.

The UN Mission in South Sudan has not yet commented on the allegations.

