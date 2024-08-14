SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action

Three SSPDF officers have reportedly been killed in clashes between soldiers and armed civilians in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, prompting a local lawmaker to call for immediate government action.



The incident follows concerns raised by Member of Parliament Reath Muoch in the national parliament on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

MP Muoch, who represents Nasir Constituency, reported that the fighting erupted early Wednesday morning but did not provide details on the cause of the conflict.

“There is fighting going on in Nasir right now; people are dying in my area. The clashes broke out today between civilians and the SSPDF,” he said.

He urged the national government to take urgent action, highlighting the ongoing crisis in his constituency.

“Madam Speaker, this is not the first time the people of Nasir have endured such violence. We have been suffering for almost two years while others enjoy peace in different parts of the country,” MP Muoch lamented.

In response, Army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai informed Eye Radio that the clash involved an ambush on SSPDF forces. General Lul reported that three officers were killed and one was wounded.

“The soldiers were ambushed by unidentified gunmen while returning to their barracks. The attackers opened fire, resulting in the deaths of two majors and one sergeant major. The fourth soldier was wounded,” General Lul explained.

He noted that the motive behind the ambush remains unclear, but investigations are underway.

“We are still determining the reasons behind the ambush and will consult with our commander for more details,” he added.

MP Muoch also proposed that the SSPDF soldiers stationed in Nasir since the 2013 and 2016 conflicts be replaced with unified forces.

“We need a solution to this ongoing issue. The soldiers who have been stationed in Nasir for years should be relocated, and unified forces should be deployed to restore peace.

We are committed to achieving peace and do not want our people to continue suffering and dying,” he concluded.