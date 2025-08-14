14th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   SSPDF launches peacekeeping training centre in Juba

SSPDF launches peacekeeping training centre in Juba

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

New trainees of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) during the launch of their peacekeeping mission training on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at the Wun-Aliet Training Centre, northwest of Juba. Courtesy of Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A new training centre for South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) peacekeeping troops officially opened on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Wun-Aliet Training Centre, located northwest of Juba.

The launch was attended by a high-level military delegation led by Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol, the Chief of Defense Forces, and a state delegation led by Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Rabi Majung.

The event began with a traditional cleansing ritual performed by the community that provided the land.

In a speech, Governor Majung encouraged the trainees to uphold the highest military standards and to focus on personal career development in preparation for life after their service. He officially declared the training of the SSPDF’s peacekeeping mission forces open.

Several other officials addressed the trainees:

Maj. Gen. Nyakiir Atem, a veteran and founding member of the historical “Katiba Banat” all-female battalion, praised the trainees for being pioneers of the SSPDF Peacekeeping Mission Forces.

She urged female soldiers to maintain their values and integrity in a male-dominated environment.

A UNMISS representative expressed the mission’s honor in being a training partner.

Maj. Gen. Dr. Ajak Bullen welcomed trainees with medical backgrounds, hailing their nationalistic spirit for joining the uniformed services.

Lt. Gen. Ashab Fahasal reminded the trainees that their primary mandate is to protect the people and territorial integrity of South Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Mario Kuol instructed the trainees to temporarily set aside their specialized knowledge to fully embrace military training.

Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol emphasized the need for this second batch of trainees to show high levels of commitment, resilience, and perseverance.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer 1

‘I love chicken’: Why a medic left hospital to become a successful poultry farmer

Published August 12, 2025

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is over criminal matter 2

Kuol tells AU delegation Machar’s detention is over criminal matter

Published August 12, 2025

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university 3

A message from Rwanda: South Sudanese students faking their way through university

Published August 13, 2025

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders 4

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders

Published August 11, 2025

Renovated military justice courthouse handed over to SSPDF at Bilpam 5

Renovated military justice courthouse handed over to SSPDF at Bilpam

Published August 10, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

More than 100 firearms collected in Mankien voluntary disarmament

Published 15 minutes ago

Analyst casts doubt on revival of 2018 peace deal

Published 2 hours ago

80 women among SSPDF soldiers training for peacekeeping mission

Published 3 hours ago

Minister urges more public awareness on federalism amid misconceptions

Published 4 hours ago

WES gets new deputy governor in Kiir’s decree

Published 6 hours ago

SSPDF launches peacekeeping training centre in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.