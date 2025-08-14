SSPDF launches peacekeeping training centre in Juba

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A new training centre for South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) peacekeeping troops officially opened on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Wun-Aliet Training Centre, located northwest of Juba.

The launch was attended by a high-level military delegation led by Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol, the Chief of Defense Forces, and a state delegation led by Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Rabi Majung.

The event began with a traditional cleansing ritual performed by the community that provided the land.

In a speech, Governor Majung encouraged the trainees to uphold the highest military standards and to focus on personal career development in preparation for life after their service. He officially declared the training of the SSPDF’s peacekeeping mission forces open.

Several other officials addressed the trainees:

Maj. Gen. Nyakiir Atem, a veteran and founding member of the historical “Katiba Banat” all-female battalion, praised the trainees for being pioneers of the SSPDF Peacekeeping Mission Forces.

She urged female soldiers to maintain their values and integrity in a male-dominated environment.

A UNMISS representative expressed the mission’s honor in being a training partner.

Maj. Gen. Dr. Ajak Bullen welcomed trainees with medical backgrounds, hailing their nationalistic spirit for joining the uniformed services.

Lt. Gen. Ashab Fahasal reminded the trainees that their primary mandate is to protect the people and territorial integrity of South Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Mario Kuol instructed the trainees to temporarily set aside their specialized knowledge to fully embrace military training.

Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol emphasized the need for this second batch of trainees to show high levels of commitment, resilience, and perseverance.

