9th June 2025
SSPDF gives Warrap, Mayom armed youth one-week to disarm or face force

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers in full combat gear during a parade in Juba – Photo courtesy.

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio)  – The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) has issued a one-week ultimatum to armed youth in Warrap State and Mayom County of Unity State to voluntarily surrender their weapons, warning of a forceful disarmament if they fail to comply.

This directive follows President Salva Kiir’s recent declaration of a six-month state of emergency in both areas in response to escalating communal violence and insecurity.

Speaking at a press conference in Juba on Monday, June 9, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang confirmed that security forces have already been deployed to the two volatile regions to carry out the disarmament operations.

“In line with the immediate enforcement of the Presidential Decree on the Declaration of State of Emergency for six months in Warrap State and Mayom County of Unity State, SSPDF Command would like to announce the arrival of forces tasked with responsibility of conducting two types of disarmament,” said Maj. Gen. Lul.

“All armed youth in Warrap and Mayom are given a grace period of one week to voluntarily start handing over their weapons to civil authorities and SSPDF forces conducting the disarmament. Upon the expiry of this grace period, SSPDF forces will launch coordinated and simultaneous forceful disarmament operations in both areas.”

According to the SSPDF, the disarmament forces will operate within the legal framework of the presidential decree and its terms of reference.

The operation is intended to restore peace and stability in the region, which has seen a surge in deadly intercommunal clashes and lawlessness in recent months.

The SSPDF has appealed to local communities and traditional leaders to support the initiative by encouraging youth to surrender their arms peacefully, warning that any resistance could lead to confrontation and further instability.

