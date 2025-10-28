29th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   SSPDF details massive gun seizure in Juba, finds bulk in civilian homes

SSPDF details massive gun seizure in Juba, finds bulk in civilian homes

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Madrama James | Published: 8 hours ago

A clache of weapons collected during security search in Juba - Photo credit: Madrama James

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The SSPDF Deputy Chief of Defence Force for Operations, on Tuesday, released a detailed breakdown of the over 200 firearms and 64 pistols seized during the recent gun search operation in Juba, saying majority of weapons were recovered from civilian homes recorded under “no-names,” as no one was willing to take responsibility for the arms.

Lieutenant General Kong Thou briefed the media on Tuesday, October 28, on the operation’s findings, stating that at least 68 guns seized were recovered from houses occupied by women who were unable to identify the arms’ owners.

Lt. Gen. Kong stated that 49 firearms were seized from individuals serving with the SSPDF, 40 firearms were seized from those serving with the National Security Service (NSS), and 35 firearms were seized from those serving in the Police Forces.

He stated that the women could not disclose how these guns ended up in their residences “for reasons known to them.”

“All guns for the SSPDF are 49, National Security have 40, police have 35, numberless are 16, no-name or unclaimed guns were 68, and 22 guns were recovered from individuals documented as unconfirmed units. These are armed personnel who have abandoned their duty stations or whose posts remain unclear,” Gen Kong stated.

The operation also targeted the Red Belt vigilante group.

General Kong confirmed the seizure of two PKM machine guns and other military items from the group, including a van ferrying weapons to Bor in Jonglei State.

“Red Belt has 2 PKM and assorted military equipment, including a van. In total, we have collected 230 guns, along with an additional 64 pistols from our officers and others from undocumented individuals. These are the weapons we have,” Gen Kong stated.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 2

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 3

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published 13 hours ago

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46 4

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46

Published October 22, 2025

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target 5

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published October 24, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF details massive gun seizure in Juba, finds bulk in civilian homes

Published 8 hours ago

How practical skills taught at the Egyptian Technical School restored water access in River Jur County

Published 10 hours ago

WPDI, partners launch month-long training to boost women entrepreneurship in Central Equatoria

Published 12 hours ago

Floods destroy farmland and displace residents in Baliet County

Published 12 hours ago

Authorities confiscate over 200 firearms in Juba arms search

Published 13 hours ago

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.