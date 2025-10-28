SSPDF details massive gun seizure in Juba, finds bulk in civilian homes

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The SSPDF Deputy Chief of Defence Force for Operations, on Tuesday, released a detailed breakdown of the over 200 firearms and 64 pistols seized during the recent gun search operation in Juba, saying majority of weapons were recovered from civilian homes recorded under “no-names,” as no one was willing to take responsibility for the arms.

Lieutenant General Kong Thou briefed the media on Tuesday, October 28, on the operation’s findings, stating that at least 68 guns seized were recovered from houses occupied by women who were unable to identify the arms’ owners.

Lt. Gen. Kong stated that 49 firearms were seized from individuals serving with the SSPDF, 40 firearms were seized from those serving with the National Security Service (NSS), and 35 firearms were seized from those serving in the Police Forces.

He stated that the women could not disclose how these guns ended up in their residences “for reasons known to them.”

“All guns for the SSPDF are 49, National Security have 40, police have 35, numberless are 16, no-name or unclaimed guns were 68, and 22 guns were recovered from individuals documented as unconfirmed units. These are armed personnel who have abandoned their duty stations or whose posts remain unclear,” Gen Kong stated.

The operation also targeted the Red Belt vigilante group.

General Kong confirmed the seizure of two PKM machine guns and other military items from the group, including a van ferrying weapons to Bor in Jonglei State.

“Red Belt has 2 PKM and assorted military equipment, including a van. In total, we have collected 230 guns, along with an additional 64 pistols from our officers and others from undocumented individuals. These are the weapons we have,” Gen Kong stated.

