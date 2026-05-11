SSPDF chief directs former opposition forces to prepare for integration

The Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), Gen. Santino Deng Wol Chok has directed former opposition groups that joined the government to remain on standby for possible integration into the national army.

In a directive issued from SSPDF General Headquarters in Bilpam and dated May 11, 2026, Gen. Santino said the affected forces should prepare for further instructions regarding reporting to designated training centers for “reorganization and integration” into the SSPDF.

The directive targets several former opposition-allied groups that previously abandoned rebellion and pledged allegiance to the Government of South Sudan during Santino’s earlier tenure in military leadership.

Among the groups named are Agwelek forces under Lt. Gen. Johnson Olony in Malakal, Lou-Nuer forces under several commanders including Lt. Gen. Deng Yiech Thanypiny and Maj. Gen. Mabor Dhol, as well as forces in Molbok, Bahr el Ghazal, Unity State’s Leer County, and Equatoria regions including Yei, Maridi, Koda, and Mundri.

“All the above-mentioned groups are urged to remain on standby pending further directives,” the statement said, while calling for peace, unity, and national development.

The announcement comes days after President Salva Kiir reappointed Gen. Santino Deng Wol Chok as Chief of Defence Forces during a wider military reshuffle aimed at stabilizing the country’s security sector.

The integration of rival armed groups remains one of the key unresolved provisions of South Sudan’s 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

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