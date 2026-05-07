SSPDF Chief declares end to hostilities with SPLA-IO following Kiir’s directive

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, General Santino Deng Wol, has declared an end to “hostilities” between the SSPDF and the SPLA-IO following directives from President Salva Kiir.

General Wol made the announcement after taking the oath of office and assuming command of the national army during a ceremony at Bilpam on Thursday.

SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang first announced the cessation of hostilities in a brief statement accompanying a photo of General Wol greeting the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and acting SPLA-IO Chief of General Staff, General Koang Gatkuoth Kerjiok.

He said the new army chief had declared that the era of “hostilities between SSPDF and SPLA-IO rebels is over following his reappointment and resumption of command of the national army.”

Speaking to Eye Radio in a phone interview, Major General Lul Ruai said the declaration followed directives from President Salva Kiir.

The President instructed the new army chief to prioritise peace and end military confrontations between government and opposition forces across the country, as well as strengthen implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“At the ending of handing over ceremony, His Excellence, the president, in his capacity as a commander in chief of SSPDF, instructed the CDF Gen. Santino Geng Wol to give peace his priority. Because he wondered, why would the South Sudanese continue killing themselves even after they liberated themselves from the Arab? So, he told him that his new mission is to ensure that there is peace.

“So, for the political statement to be translated into military action, then it means that a proposal that is not offensive in nature is going to be taken and being on offensive, maybe, or fighting unnecessary wars or battles here and there is not, and it will not be the priority of the command of General Santino,” he explained.

General Lul Ruai said General Deng Wol also reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with his deputy in support of peace implementation and unity within the unified command structure.

He added that the army chief stressed the importance of cooperation between SSPDF and SPLA-IO leadership to prevent a return to conflict.

General Lul Ruai further explained that the statement comes amid ongoing military operations in parts of Upper Nile region. The operations began in March 2025 after SSPDF barracks were allegedly attacked and overrun by SPLA-IO forces and White Army militias.

The fighting later spread to parts of Jonglei State, where government forces were reportedly attacked and several soldiers killed before the army later recaptured the affected bases.

Regional and international bodies have repeatedly called on the warring parties to end hostilities and resume implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

General Santino Deng Wol was reappointed as Chief of Defence Forces of the SSPDF last evening.

Efforts to reach SPLA-IO officials for comment were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

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