7th August 2024
SSOMA expresses commitment to Nairobi-led peace mediation

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 30 mins ago

Opposition alliance leaders on Tuesday met Kenyan President William Ruto|Courtesy

The opposition groups to the Nairobi peace process for South Sudan have expressed their commitment to the Tumaini Initiative to bring about a peaceful transition for the country through free, fair, and credible democratic elections.

The South Sudan Opposition Movement’s Alliance and other Opposition Groups issued the statement after meeting Kenyan President Dr William Ruto on Tuesday.

Mr Lual Dau,  the spokesperson of the SSOMA group said , the sole purpose of the meeting was to explain to President Ruto that the Tumaini initiative is a rescue package for South Sudan.

“The meeting with the Kenyan president aims to realize permanent peace, end the suffering of the people of South Sudan, and usher the country into a democratic new political dispensation,” said Dau.

According to Mr. Dau, the Kenyan President has kindly taken the responsibility to steer the process for an inclusive peace for the people of South Sudan.

He said that  Mr. Ruto expressed readiness to engage President Salva Kiir and various political leaders as well as other stakeholders to give the South Sudanese people a lasting peace.

Mr Dau added that peace in South Sudan is critical for the region, Africa, and the international community to sustain economic development for all.

Tumaini Peace Initiative, which was launched on May 9, 2024, in the Kenyan Capital Nairobi, is a high-level mediation seeking everlasting tranquillity for the conflict in South Sudan by incorporating all the holdout groups that have not signed the 2018 R-ARCSS (Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan).

Kenyan President William Ruto, South Sudan President Salva Kiir, and former Kenyan Army Commander and Chief Mediator Major-Gen Lazarus Sumbeiywo are the lead initiative mediators.

On July 16, 2024, one day after the parties reached an agreement on eight protocols, SPLM-IO issued a withdrawal statement from the initiative citing that the Tumaini Peace Initiative breached the R-ARCSS (Revitalised Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan) and undermined the sovereignty of R-TGONU (Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity) and the ongoing implementation of 2018 peace agreement.

