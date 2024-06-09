SSOMA disowns paper suggesting elections without Kiir, Machar

South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) denies being behind a document doing rounds on social media alleging that it proposed elections after three years where President Kiir and his first Deputy Dr. Riek Machar will not participate.

The alliance said in a press conference on Sunday afternoon, it has not written the purported position paper, seen by Eye Radio, that also outlined that there should only be two vice presidents instead of the current five.

The document stipulates that a cabinet should be run by technocrats with an opposition leader taking a prime ministerial position to run the cabinet of 20 ministers, of which five will go to SSOMA and other opposition groups.

The paper alleged to be SSOMA’s position of SSOMA in the upcoming negotiations, also suggested only 275 elected members of parliament based on the 2010 elections, and 80 members of the Council of States.

It suggests that there should be an established constitutional court, which shall also be the court for adjudication of disputes on the implementation of the agreement.

Reacting to the document, the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance and other opposition groups in the ongoing peace process in Kenya distanced themselves from the document.

Lual Dau, the spokesperson of the groups, called on the public, the mediation team and others to disregard the document.

“It has come to the notice of the leaders of SSOMA and other opposition groups that a document labeled fundamental issues for achieving peace in South Sudan is circulating on the social media,” Dau said in a press conference.

“We the leaders of SSOMA and other opposition groups condemn in the strongest terms possible these malicious activities of enemies of peace in South Sudan and in the region, working tirelessly to distract attention of the public, and the parties participating in the tumaini initiative.”

“We want to assure our forces, members, sympathizers, the government of Kenya, the mediation team and the international partners to disregards the malicious acts of enemies of peace.”

Lual Dau further said SSOMA and other opposition groups in the tumaini peace process are committed to the pursue of lasting peace in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter