SSOA Chief Whip in Lakes parliament defects to SPLM

A member of Lakes State parliament appointed by the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) to represent Rumbek East County has resigned and joined the SPLM party, saying his community advised him to do so.

Deng Arier Makoi, a former member of People Democratic Moment (PDM), said his decision was not prompted by any grievance towards the SSOA umbrella, but that it was to respect a call of his community.

“The job given to me has been satisfactory but a community call is bigger than anything over the political party. So, I have chosen to come back on a community call. This is the reason of my resignation,” he said.

Mr. Makoi said he was told to return to the SPLM and respected the suggestion because “there is no leadership that one can get without people behind you.”

“So, I have accepted their call, and this is why I decided to join the SPLM. So, this is the reason. I don’t think I will continue as a member of parliament, because whenever you resign from the political party, your ticket is lost and this will happen, there is no problems.”

In April 30, 2024, current Deputy Minister of Information David Yau Yau made a similar remark that he resigned from his one-month SPLM-IO membership and rejoined SPLM in response to the call of his community.

Since the signing of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement that ended South Sudan’s civil war, there have been waves of military and political defections involving top figures among the peace parties.

Such defections have on many occasions jeopardized the peace deal and sparked military or political conflicts.

Civil society activists and the UN Mission in South Sudan have warned that defections among parties to the peace agreement threaten and undermine trust in the transitional process.

