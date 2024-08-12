SSNYU president urges government to empower youth

On International Youth Day, the President of the South Sudan National Youth Union (SSNYU) calls on the government to empower youth and create a conducive environment to enable them realize their potential.

Observed on 12th August, the event is designed to celebrate the potentials, accomplishments and contributions of young people around the world.

It is dedicated to recognizing the potential, accomplishments and contributions of young people and raise awareness about the challenges and issues facing the youth.

SSNYU president, Taban Paride Lokasmoi said the South Sudanese youth have a crucial role in fostering Sustainable Development Goals for the benefits of the country.

Lokasmoi decried lack of access to education and employment opportunities as the main factors limiting youth ability to secure stable future.

According to him, without addressing these challenges, young people will suffer long-term negative impact on their well-being and future prospects.

Mr. Lokasmoi urged investment in education and creation of employment opportunities for the youth to reach their full potential.

“As we celebrate International Youth Day, I would Iike to call on the government of South Sudan, international organizations, and relevant stakeholders to commit to supporting and empowering young people to be the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow,” partly read the statement.

The youth leader further Taban encouraged the youth to pursue innovations and creativity to address the growing challenges facing in the country.

Young people in South Sudan, make up an estimated 72% of the population, but face numerous challenges that limit their access to education and livelihoods opportunities.

More than 90 percent of South Sudanese youth currently lack formal employment opportunities, according to the UN development agency (UNDP).

