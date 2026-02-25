25th February 2026

SSNBS rejects eight trucks of non-compliant maize at Nimule border

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Trucks transport goods across the bridge connecting Uganda and South Sudan at the Nimule border station. — Credit: Courtesy

NIMULE, Eastern Equatoria State (Eye Radio) — The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) has rejected eight trucks carrying maize grain at the Nimule Border Station since the beginning of February 2026. The Bureau denied entry to the consignments after they failed to meet national quality and safety standards.

According to a statement from the Bureau, the trucks underwent inspection and conformity assessment procedures. These tests found the grain non-compliant with established national requirements. The SSNBS stated that this decision was necessary to safeguard public health, ensure food safety, and uphold fair trade practices.

The Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers by ensuring all food products entering the country comply with approved regulatory requirements. To avoid future rejections, the SSNBS strongly urged importers to adhere to relevant standards and complete compliance procedures before shipment.

Expressing appreciation for the cooperation of stakeholders, the Bureau reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening quality infrastructure and consumer protection across South Sudan.

