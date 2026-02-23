23rd February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Governance | National News | News   |   SSIRA launches new training programs to bolster revenue administration

SSIRA launches new training programs to bolster revenue administration

Authors: Madrama James | | Published: 1 hour ago

SSIRA|Courtesy

The South Sudan Institute of Revenue Administration (SSSIRA) has launched new training programs focusing on Customs Administration, Tax Administration, and Customs and Freight Forwarding Practice Certificates.

The initiatives aim to strengthen the capacity of revenue officers across the country by equipping them with practical skills to improve operational efficiency and enhance compliance.

The programs are also intended to address key challenges faced by revenue officers in their daily operations, including customs procedures, tax compliance, and revenue management.

The launch ceremony took place Monday morning at the revenue authority headquarters in Juba.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of Finance, Barnaba Bak Chol, emphasized the importance of capacity building in ensuring economic stability in the country.

“We need to start talking to ourselves, honestly. Do we really want to develop, want to stay in South Sudan, develop for the next generation? These are the simple questions. And if we answer them, we will be able to administer revenues. Let’s pay first and then administer them,” he said.

The minister added that the institute is well positioned to deliver the new programs.

“This institute is well put together. Certificates on custom administration, tax administration, forward and clearings. They have got certificates. And as I say it, we need to do capacity building for everybody at any level and we need to put the policies together,” Barnaba stated.

For his part, the Principal of the institute, Stephen Analo, said the programs form part of a broader plan to modernize revenue administration in the country.

“Today, we are rolling out three programs, namely Certificate in Customs Administration, Certificate in Tax Administration, and Customs and Freight Forwarding Practicing Certificate. All these programs have been aligned properly to regional interventions,” Analo said.

He noted that the courses meet both regional and international standards, drawing on his more than 14 years of experience in the region.

“So, what we are put here is something that meets the regional standards and even the international standards. We have prepared a calendar of activities running from February to June,” he explained.

Analo added that the initial phase will serve as a pilot period.

“Of course, that is also trying the ground, piloting to see how things will move. But by the end of June, we will have prepared another calendar of activities for training activities here at the Institute up to December,” he said.

The institute expects the programs to enhance professionalism and efficiency within the country’s revenue institutions.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 1

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes 2

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Published February 19, 2026

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 3

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Special Court orders NSS to end “degrading” searches in Nasir trial 4

Special Court orders NSS to end “degrading” searches in Nasir trial

Published February 16, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 5

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSIRA launches new training programs to bolster revenue administration

Published 1 hour ago

The South Sudan–Uganda power link: Timeline, cost, and impact

Published 2 hours ago

Boma-Badingilo moves closer to prestigious UNESCO World Heritage inscription

Published 3 hours ago

Public safety first: Juba Mayor defends removal of street vendors over security concerns

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir orders unhindered humanitarian access during talks with UN relief chief

Published 5 hours ago

Security restored in Terekeka as authorities arrest suspects after deadly clashes

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.