SSIRA launches new training programs to bolster revenue administration

The South Sudan Institute of Revenue Administration (SSSIRA) has launched new training programs focusing on Customs Administration, Tax Administration, and Customs and Freight Forwarding Practice Certificates.

The initiatives aim to strengthen the capacity of revenue officers across the country by equipping them with practical skills to improve operational efficiency and enhance compliance.

The programs are also intended to address key challenges faced by revenue officers in their daily operations, including customs procedures, tax compliance, and revenue management.

The launch ceremony took place Monday morning at the revenue authority headquarters in Juba.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of Finance, Barnaba Bak Chol, emphasized the importance of capacity building in ensuring economic stability in the country.

“We need to start talking to ourselves, honestly. Do we really want to develop, want to stay in South Sudan, develop for the next generation? These are the simple questions. And if we answer them, we will be able to administer revenues. Let’s pay first and then administer them,” he said.

The minister added that the institute is well positioned to deliver the new programs.

“This institute is well put together. Certificates on custom administration, tax administration, forward and clearings. They have got certificates. And as I say it, we need to do capacity building for everybody at any level and we need to put the policies together,” Barnaba stated.

For his part, the Principal of the institute, Stephen Analo, said the programs form part of a broader plan to modernize revenue administration in the country.

“Today, we are rolling out three programs, namely Certificate in Customs Administration, Certificate in Tax Administration, and Customs and Freight Forwarding Practicing Certificate. All these programs have been aligned properly to regional interventions,” Analo said.

He noted that the courses meet both regional and international standards, drawing on his more than 14 years of experience in the region.

“So, what we are put here is something that meets the regional standards and even the international standards. We have prepared a calendar of activities running from February to June,” he explained.

Analo added that the initial phase will serve as a pilot period.

“Of course, that is also trying the ground, piloting to see how things will move. But by the end of June, we will have prepared another calendar of activities for training activities here at the Institute up to December,” he said.

The institute expects the programs to enhance professionalism and efficiency within the country’s revenue institutions.