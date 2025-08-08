8th August 2025

SSFF Election: Maduot and Amin cleared for Presidency, Kamal and Teng disqualified

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 16 minutes ago

Kamal John and Teng Deng - Courtesy

JUBA, Central Equatoria State (Eye Radio) —The South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) Electoral Committee has disqualified two candidates, Kamal John and Teng Deng, as it finalised the list of contenders for the federation’s 2025–2029 leadership term.

The announcement was made on Friday, August 8, during a press conference at the SSFF headquarters in Juba.

The committee confirmed that Augustino Maduot and Francis Amin Michael are the two approved candidates who will contest for the presidency.

According to Adv. Arnis Faulo Marino, a representative of the Electoral Committee, Kamal John and Teng Deng were excluded for failing to meet the candidacy requirements.

“Each applicant was evaluated meticulously to ensure they met the established eligibility criteria,” Marino explained, stating that the decision was based on a thorough review of the SSFF statutes and electoral laws.

The final list of candidates was confirmed after a rigorous review by the Appeals Committee.

The cleared candidates for the First Vice President position are Charles Udwar Ukech, Makur Kariom, and Simon Peter Chuol.

The contenders for Second Vice President are Deng Abdelrahman and Vennsio Amum Deng. Additionally, 20 candidates have been approved to compete for seats on the Executive Committee.

The SSFF elections are scheduled for August 15, 2025.

The federation urged all stakeholders to participate actively and peacefully in the electoral process, which it says will shape the future of football in South Sudan.

