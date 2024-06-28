SSFA to launch first South Sudan Premier League

South Sudan Football Association announced an upcoming establishment of the first Premier League in the country and appeals to companies in the country to fund the football sector.

The decision was reached in a meeting of the tournament organizing committee in Juba on 27th June 2024, to brief the SSFA leadership on preparations for the elite league.

It was not clarified when the league will kick-off and whether the current South Sudan National League will be upgraded and cease to exist.

SSFA President Augustino Madout said he is committed to ensuring the league’s success and calls on corporate entities to lend their hands to make football a sustainable industry.

“Mr. Madout assures his commitment to ensuring that the……. league becomes a success, urging companies operating in the country to lend a supporting hand toward a successful kickoff of this long-anticipated competition and its sustainability,” the SSFA statement reads.

It added that the plan to launch the first South Sudan Premier League is one of the SSFA’s strategic plans under the leadership of President Madout and the entire board members.

On June 11, 2024, President Kiir commissioned the 7,000-seat Juba National Stadium after world football governing body FIFA gave a temporary approval of the facility.

The construction of the FIFA-funded project that cost 5 million US dollars, began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed within 8 months – but this has delayed for a nearly five-years.

The process was marred with dispute between SSFA and JLFL over ownership of the playground, corruption allegation, and financial constraints that prevented the installation of certain features within the premises.

