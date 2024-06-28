28th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   SSFA to launch first South Sudan Premier League

SSFA to launch first South Sudan Premier League

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 37 mins ago

Juba National Stadium. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

South Sudan Football Association announced an upcoming establishment of the first Premier League in the country and appeals to companies in the country to fund the football sector.

The decision was reached in a meeting of the tournament organizing committee in Juba on 27th June 2024, to brief the SSFA leadership on preparations for the elite league.

It was not clarified when the league will kick-off and whether the current South Sudan National League will be upgraded and cease to exist.

SSFA President Augustino Madout said he is committed to ensuring the league’s success and calls on corporate entities to lend their hands to make football a sustainable industry.

“Mr. Madout assures his commitment to ensuring that the……. league becomes a success, urging companies operating in the country to lend a supporting hand toward a successful kickoff of this long-anticipated competition and its sustainability,” the SSFA statement reads.

It added that the plan to launch the first South Sudan Premier League is one of the SSFA’s strategic plans under the leadership of President Madout and the entire board members.

On June 11, 2024, President Kiir commissioned the 7,000-seat Juba National Stadium after world football governing body FIFA gave a temporary approval of the facility.

The construction of the FIFA-funded project that cost 5 million US dollars, began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed within 8 months – but this has delayed for a nearly five-years.

The process was marred with dispute between SSFA and JLFL over ownership of the playground, corruption allegation, and financial constraints that prevented the installation of certain features within the premises.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea 2

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions 3

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report 4

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink 5

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt fails to release SSP49.8b constituencies fund as budget expires: MP

Published 7 mins ago

SSFA to launch first South Sudan Premier League

Published 37 mins ago

Govt launches final phase of Naam River cleaning

Published 1 hour ago

Flooding to affect over 3 million in South Sudan: aid group

Published 2 hours ago

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak

Published 4 hours ago

Displaced S. Sudanese families in Sudan face starvation -MSF

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!