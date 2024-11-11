11th November 2024
SSFA to host 2025 CECAFA General Assembly

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

SSFA President Maduot Parek|Courtesy|

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) has announced that its 2025 non-elective General Assembly will be held in Juba, South Sudan, between January and February, the SSFA Press has reported.

According to CECAFA Executive Director Auka John Gecheo, the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has agreed to host the Assembly, which will gather all CECAFA members.

The Assembly will focus on reviewing past activities and planning the 2025 CECAFA calendar.

This year, CECAFA organized key tournaments, including the Dar Port Kagame Cup, the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA qualifiers, and the Africa Cup of Nations U-20 qualifiers.

Upcoming events include the CAF Schools Football Tournament and the Africa Cup of Nations U-17 qualifiers.

