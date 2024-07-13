SSFA bans four JLFA officials over match fixing

South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has found four officials of the Juba Local Football Association (JLFA) guilty of involvement in match fixing and suspended them from football activities for around three years.

SSFA announced the disciplinary actions after its Board of Directors convened an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, presided over by General Augustino Madut.

The case was triggered by a board member of the Juba local football body, who filed a complaint to SSFA – accusing his colleagues of involvement in match-fixing.

Mr. Thiong John, the head of SSFA Investigation Committee said the four officials were found guilty and slapped with sentences varying from two to three years.

JLFA Vice President Stephen Lado has been suspended for three years for appointing a referee to manipulate Central League matches, where the referee was supposed to be appointed Referee Committee.

Darius Lako Daniel, the Secretary of JLFA Steering Committee, was also found guilty of falsifying referees’ reports to favour Nyakuroun FC against Jamus FC. He has also been found guilty of issuing unauthorized decisions in several cases and banned from football activities for three years.

The other two including Francis Lako, Vice President of Nyakuroun FC and John George Gordon, Secretary of Juba Referee Committee were suspended for two years for their role in match-fixing in Juba and they

Two other officials Justin Law, the Treasurer JLFA Steering Committee and Nixon Sarfino Lado – a member of the football body, were acquitted because over lack of sufficient evident to convict them and they include

“They tampered with the results of the matches of the local league in Juba, so the Board of Directors formed an investigation committee headed by me,” said Mr. Thiong, the head of SSFA investigation committee in an interview with Eye Radio.

“The committee sat and summoned those people whose names were mentioned and investigated with them.”

“In the end, the committee submitted its votes to the Board of Directors meeting, which was held on July 10. The names mentioned were suspended for manipulating the results.”

SSFA also docked Nyakuron FC three points and fined them 200,000 South Sudanese Pounds in accordance with Article 50(c) Part Two of the SSFA Rules and Regulation.

The SSFA Board of Directors has also directed the JLFA to review the Juba Second Division league calendar and take into account the clubs that were fraudulently promoted to the first division.

The national football body also calls to make ruling on the appeals of Al-Zahra against Al-Huria FC, Najoum Jamaric FC against Bajur FC.

The suspended officials were not immediately available for comment.