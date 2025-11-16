16th November 2025

SSCAA head elected chair of regional aviation oversight

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 15 hours ago

Hon. John Woja Elinana, Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA). (Photo credit: South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA), Hon. John Woja Elinana, has officially become the new Chairman of the East African Community Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (EAC-CASSOA) Board.

In a statement, the SSCAA described this development as a landmark achievement for South Sudan and the wider East African region.

Airport Authority stated that the appointment of Hon. Elinana, who succeeded Emile Arao of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), underscores South Sudan’s rising influence and commitment to leadership in regional aviation safety and security oversight.

According to SSCAA, this new role is expected to bring immediate benefits by leveraging the SSCAA’s recent domestic successes to drive regional growth.

The statement states South Sudan will play a pivotal role in strengthening coordination among EAC member states, promoting harmonized aviation standards and seamless operations across East Africa.

According to SSCAA, Hon. Elinana’s experience in leading SSCAA’s modernization—including advancements toward full sovereignty of the Juba Flight Information Region (FIR) and the transformation of Juba International Airport—will now inform regional best practices, accelerating improvements within South Sudan’s own sector.

The EAC-CASSOA leadership role ensures that South Sudan is at the forefront of implementing International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-aligned regulations, enhancing the safety and security profile of the entire region.

By chairing the board, South Sudan is strategically positioned to advocate for and guide investment in vital air navigation infrastructure that benefits all member states.

In his remarks, Hon. Elinana expressed gratitude to the CASSOA Board and President Salva Kiir, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and aviation excellence across East Africa during his 12-month tenure.

SSCAA stated that this new leadership position signifies a major leap forward for South Sudan’s aviation sector as it takes on a critical oversight role on the regional stage.

