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Sprint Icon advises Gout Gout to manage global fame

Author: BBC | Published: April 21, 2026

Gout Gout won silver in the 200m at the 2024 World Under-20 Championships aged 16 - Courtesy of BBC

Sprint legend Usain Bolt has advised rising Australian sprinter Gout Gout to remain focused on athletics as his global profile continues to grow, warning that strong guidance is essential to manage increasing attention and distractions surrounding his career.

Gout Gout, a South Sudanese-born Australian sprinter (born 29 December 2007), is now the Oceanian and world under-20 record holder in the 200 metres, having set a stunning time of 19.67 seconds in 2026.

The 18-year-old continued his rapid rise on 12 April after retaining his 200m title at the Australian Athletics Championships, where he clocked 19.67 seconds.

The performance not only secured victory but also broke USA sprinter Erriyon Knighton’s world under-20 record of 19.69 seconds, and surpassed Bolt’s own teenage best of 19.93 seconds set in 2004.

Gout also won the national under-20 100m title and has already shown elite consistency, having gone under 20 seconds previously with a wind-assisted 19.84. In 2024, he set a record as the fastest 16-year-old in the 200m after running 20.04 seconds.

Speaking to CNN, eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt cautioned the young sprinter about maintaining discipline amid early success.

“At that young age, because I was there, you start getting put left and right, and then you forget track and field,” Bolt said.

“Hopefully, he has the right set of people to guide him and keep him focused on track and field because the rest of the stuff will always be there. But if you mess up on track and field, then it all goes away.”

Gout is expected to make his Diamond League debut in the 200m in Oslo on 10 June. He has also hinted that he may skip the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, choosing instead to focus on the World Under-20 Championships in Oregon this August.

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