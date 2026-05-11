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SPLM, Uganda’s NRM ink political and economic cooperation agreement

Author: John Gai | Published: 9 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

The ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and Uganda’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening political collaboration, regional integration, and socio-economic transformation.

According to a circular shared by the Uganda Media Centre, the agreement was signed during a meeting of senior leaders from both parties at the NRM headquarters in Kampala on Monday.

The SPLM delegation was led by Secretary General Akol Paul Kordit, who emphasized the importance of deepening relations between the two liberation movements.

Kordit said the cooperation is rooted in shared historical struggles and common values.

He said, “As we modernise, we must preserve the values of liberation, patriotism and service to the people. These are the ideals that inspire our movements.”

He added, “We are here to formalise a relationship that has always existed naturally between our people. Ugandans and South Sudanese are one people living in two countries.”

On his part, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said the relationship between Uganda and South Sudan goes beyond formal diplomacy and is anchored in shared history and social ties.

Todwong said, “We consider Uganda and South Sudan as two homes for one people. Our relationship with South Sudan is born out of blood and association with many struggles.”

He further noted that the two countries maintain strong institutional and grassroots connections.

“We have a very strong government-to-government relationship and an even stronger people-to-people relationship,” he said.

The agreement is expected to enhance cooperation between the two ruling parties in areas of governance, development, and regional stability.

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