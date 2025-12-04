4th December 2025

SPLM reiterates readiness for 2026 elections, reaffirms commitment to party values

Author: Emmaunuel J Akile | Published: 1 hour ago

Hon. Akol Paul Kordit a lawmaker and also a senior member of the SPLM Political Bureau - Credit: PPU Date: Jan. 2, 2022

The SPLM Secretary-General, Dr. Akol Paul Kordit, has reaffirmed the party’s readiness for the December 2026 general elections, in line with commitments outlined in the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the extended roadmap. The elections are expected to mark the end of the transitional period.

Dr. Akol Paul Kordit’s assurance followed a leadership meeting attended by the Deputy Chairpersons and senior SPLM officials, where participants echoed the call of SPLM Chairman, President Salva Kiir, to reorganize the party ahead of next year’s polls.

In a media statement, Dr. Akol emphasized the SPLM’s commitment to strengthening party structures and upholding the core values of the liberation struggle, while preserving the movement’s founding principles and identity.

He said: “SPLM National Secretariat has organized this meeting in pursuance of the directive of the Chairman, Salva Kiir Mayardit, who directed the SPLM structures, cadres and membership that next year we have the whole election as enshrined in the extended roadmap of the R-ARCSS.”

“This meeting brought together top SPLM officials in the Secretariat as well as in the government. We discussed a wide range of issues regarding peace implementation, peacebuilding in the country, and internal party matters, and we’ve agreed to implement the directives of the Chairman as he issued them during the oath ceremony.”

Dr. Akol reassured party members that the SPLM is moving forward: We want to assure our membership and our cadres that the movement is moving forward. As said by our Chairman in 2005, the SPLM will not go in reverse. We’re going to strengthen our party and reinforce the values of the liberation movement.”

