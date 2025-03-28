SPLM-IO Political Bureau committed to peace deal, urge release of detained members

JUBA, 28 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – Senior members of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau have reaffirmed commitment to the 2018 peace agreement and called for the immediate release of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and dozens of other party members from detention.

In a statement on Friday, officials including Peace-building Minister Stephen Phar Kuol, Minister of Federal Affairs Lasuba Wango, and Council of States Speaker Deng Deng, and national lawmaker Agok Makur, urged all parties to return to dialogue to ease tensions.

Other members present, were the Chairperson of the National Constitution Review Commission Dr. Riang Yer, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs Garang Tong Akeen, and some members of parliament of SPLM-IO.

They also appealed to the public to remain calm while assuring that the situation will be resolved through peaceful means.

Speaking in his capacity as SPLM-IO Chairperson of the National Committee for Peace and Reconciliation, Stephen Par Kuol reiterated his party’s dedication to implementing the peace agreement.

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the peace process through the R-ARCSS as the only way we bring peace to our country. We call for observance of the permanent ceasefire and cessation of hostilities of 2017,” he said.

“We call on the public throughout the country to remain calm as this situation, this crisis, is being addressed amicably through dialogues by the parties concerned.”

“We call for immediate release of our chairman and all the cadres who are now in detention. We urge all the parties to the ARRCs to resume dialogues in order to de-escalate this spiraling situation in the country.”

Par also called on guarantors to the agreement—including IGAD, the European Union, Troika, and the United Nations to facilitate dialogue.

“We call upon the guarantors from the IGAD region here who actually broker this peace agreement, C5, EU, European Union, Troika, and the United Nations to support and facilitate the dialogues.”

“We urge all the parties’ signatories to the agreement and the stakeholders to commit themselves to full implementation of R-ARCSS in letter and in spirit. As recently directed by our leadership, our members in the security mechanism should continue their participation in the security mechanism under NTC.”

The SPLM-IO members emphasized that dialogue remains the only path to lasting peace in the country.

Following the violence in Nasir County, SPLM-IO officials including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, Deputy CDF Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, national lawmaker Hon. Gatwech Lam Puoch, Camilo Gatmai Kel, and 19 others have been detained for being “in conflict with the law” according to the government.

Lakes State Deputy Governor Dr. Isaiah Akol Mathiang was also arrested on March 24 on charges of publishing inciting comments, following his press statement which condemned the aerial bombing of Nasir.

The main peace partner has said its members were “arbitrarily detained” and called for their immediate release.

