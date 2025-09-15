15th September 2025

SPLM-IO: Machar’s suspension ends legitimacy of peace government

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 6 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, leader of SPLM-IO - Courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) mainstream has said that the suspension of its leader, Dr. Riek Machar, has ended the legitimacy of the 2018 peace government.

Oyet Nathaniel, the acting chairperson of the SPLM-IO, claimed in a Monday statement that recent political actions have destroyed the government’s structure, mandate, and legitimacy.

The SPLM-IO argues that the indictment and suspension of its members are direct violations of the peace agreement, specifically Article 1.3, which outlines how the government of national unity should be formed.

The statement announced that the SPLM-IO leadership and military command have officially resolved that the suspension of its members constitutes a fundamental breach of the peace deal.

They have therefore declared an end to the legitimacy of the current unity government.

“The government that was formed pursuant to R-ARCSS has collapsed; its structure and mandate have been destroyed, and its legitimacy has ended,” stated the statement.

The statement further accuses the current government in Juba of being composed of “peace spoilers” who are holding onto power illegally.

The SPLM-IO is now calling for a “new political dispensation” and has rejected all charges against its members, labeling them as “politically motivated trials” in which they will not participate.

 

15th September 2025

