SPLM-IO factions dispute dismissal of 47 lawmakers

The power struggle within the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) has continued following President Salva Kiir’s dismissal of 47 opposition Members of Parliament, May 12.

The removal has highlighted the division inside the opposition movement, which split into factions since the house arrest of suspended First Vice President and party leader Dr. Riek Machar last year.

Two camps—one led by Oyet Nathaniel and another aligned with Minister Stephen Par Kuol—both claim the interim leadership of the party.

According to the parliament spokesperson, Oliver Mori Benjamin, the revocation of the lawmakers followed a request by the Juba-based leader, Par Kuol. President Salva Kiir consented to the request, issuing decrees to revoke and replace the MPs.

The faction aligned with Oyet Nathaniel condemned the move. In a statement dated May 17, 2026, the group’s Political Bureau stated that the lawmakers were removed after walking out of a parliamentary sitting on May 11.

The MPs walked out to protest an amendment bill to the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), arguing it was introduced in a “non-inclusive manner.”

“The Political Bureau condemns the unilateral removal of forty-seven (47) members of SPLM (IO) from the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), for this act by the ITGONU/SPLM (IG) is a blatant violation of the removal and replacement procedures of the R-ARCSS,” stated Eng. Joseph Malwal Dong, the focal person for the Political Bureau and Chairperson for Foreign Affairs.

The Oyet-led group argued that the dismissals interfere with the mandate of parliament and the separation of powers.

“It has now become obvious that the TNLA no longer supports the Agreement by enacting legislation that can assist the transitional processes and reforms,” the statement added, describing the actions as “dictatorial.”

The SPLM-IO leadership aligned with Stephen Par Kuol defended President Kiir’s decrees, calling the changes a step to protect the peace deal.

A statement issued by Par’s National Committee for Information and Communication accused the group under Joseph Malwal of undermining efforts to sustain the 2018 accord.

“The decisions taken were guided by the need to protect the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan,” read the statement signed by Santino Riak Maker, the acting chairperson of Par’s information committee.

The leadership urged opposition groups to prioritize dialogue over confrontation. The faction also appealed to media houses to report and avoid coverage that could increase tensions.

The Par Kuol faction linked the political disagreement in Juba to insecurity across the country, citing violence in Jonglei, Western Equatoria, Central Equatoria, and Eastern Equatoria states.

Observers note that the exchange highlights a battle for legitimacy between the factions described by supporters as “Riek’s IO” and “Par’s IO.”

This split within the opposition movement occurs following the arrest of SPLM-IO leaders, including Dr. Riek Machar, who are currently facing trial in a special court over the Nasir incident.



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