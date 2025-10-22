SPLM dismisses Nhial Deng’s claims of ‘broken’ party hierarchy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The SPLM has defended its recent internal reforms and the expansion of its leadership, dismissing accusations by former senior member Nhial Deng Nhial that the party hierarchy is “broken” and that leaders were illegally removed.
Bol Makueng, the SPLM Secretary for External Affairs, stated that the reforms—including the inclusion of new members who did not participate in the liberation struggle—were part of a legitimate process endorsed by the party’s top organs.
Makueng pointed to the SPLM Renaissance mission and the subsequent ordinary sitting of the National Liberation Council as the foundation for the changes.
“The political bureau endorsed expansion of its membership, enacted a code of conduct and disciplinary procedures and financial management rules and regulations in December 2022,” Makueng said in a statement.
He noted that the National Liberation Council unanimously empowered the SPLM Chairman, President Salva Kiir, to restructure the party. This led to the appointment of additional Deputy Chairpersons and Deputy Secretary-Generals.
Makueng stressed that Nhial Deng Nhial himself was fully involved in these changes. “Hon Nhial was part of these reforms, and it is therefore unfortunate that he now alleges illegal removal of SPLM leaders,” Makueng concluded.
The statement serves as the SPLM’s official rebuttal to Nhial Deng Nhial’s recent criticisms made following his high-profile defection and the launch of his own political entity, the South Sudan Salvation Movement (SSSM).
The SPLM statement notes that Nhial Deng Nhial’s criticisms included claims of a broken party hierarchy and the controversial inclusion of members who were not part of the liberation struggle.
In May 2025, President Kiir reshuffled SPLM leadership and revoked the appointments of several senior SPLM figures, including Kuol Manyang Juuk, Daniel Awet Akot, and former Vice President James Wani Igga.
In a presidential decree read on national television, President Kiir announced a reshuffle in the SPLM hierarchy, naming new deputies to key positions within the party.
Dr Benjamin Bol Mel has been appointed as the First Deputy Chairperson of the SPLM. He is joined by Mary Apai as the Second Deputy, and Simon Kun Puoch as the Third Deputy Chairperson.
The move signals a significant restructuring within the ruling party, with fresh faces taking the helm as the SPLM charts its next chapter.
