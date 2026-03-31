5th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   SPLM Caucus recommends removal of Speaker over corruption allegations

SPLM Caucus recommends removal of Speaker over corruption allegations

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: March 31, 2026

Photo|Courtesy

The SPLM Chief Whip announced that the party’s parliamentary caucus recommends the removal of Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba and her entire administration over corruption allegations.

Tulio Odong tells Eye Radio that the recommendation has been submitted to President Salva Kiir, who is also the party chairman, demanding the Speaker’s immediate removal.

He says the SPLM Parliamentary Caucus resolved to remove the Right Honourable Speaker along with the entire administration, citing poor management and corruption.

“The Parliamentary Caucus of the SPLM decided to remove the Right Honourable Speaker [Jemma Nunu Kumba]. Not only that, but the entire administration of the Speaker should be removed because of corruption, and the entire management. The Caucus recommended her removal with immediate effect. It was decided today,” he said.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
US calls on Juba to prioritize dialogue and peace for upcoming polls 1

US calls on Juba to prioritize dialogue and peace for upcoming polls

Published March 30, 2026

“We’re not lazy; government failed us” – Citizens reject Kuol Manyang’s claim of laziness 2

“We’re not lazy; government failed us” – Citizens reject Kuol Manyang’s claim of laziness

Published March 31, 2026

Juba High Court sentences five officers to 24 years for raid on General’s home 3

Juba High Court sentences five officers to 24 years for raid on General’s home

Published April 3, 2026

Wonduruba Authorities: 36 killed and 16 injured in mining site attack 4

Wonduruba Authorities: 36 killed and 16 injured in mining site attack

Published March 30, 2026

Governor Lobong orders arrested youths’ transfer to Juba. 5

Governor Lobong orders arrested youths’ transfer to Juba.

Published April 4, 2026

Widely circulated videos on social media show civilian killings in Jebel Iraq 6

Widely circulated videos on social media show civilian killings in Jebel Iraq

Published March 30, 2026

South Sudan, Kenya move to dismantle trade barriers in high-level Juba summit 7

South Sudan, Kenya move to dismantle trade barriers in high-level Juba summit

Published March 30, 2026

South Sudan sends 25 young professionals to Brazil for specialized farming training 8

South Sudan sends 25 young professionals to Brazil for specialized farming training

Published April 2, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist calls for action plan on AU peace declaration

Published 13 hours ago

Melut County and oil companies to repair flood-damaged roads

Published 14 hours ago

East Africa agrees on 15 resolutions to advance AI

Published 14 hours ago

Easter Message: Archbishop Badi calls for peace amid hunger and unpaid salaries

Published 15 hours ago

Minister Nyanath announces plans for SPLA Day and independence day celebrations

Published 15 hours ago

Army Chief warns soldiers over ethnic targeting following Khor Khaltan attack

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.