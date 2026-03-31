SPLM Caucus recommends removal of Speaker over corruption allegations

The SPLM Chief Whip announced that the party’s parliamentary caucus recommends the removal of Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba and her entire administration over corruption allegations.
Tulio Odong tells Eye Radio that the recommendation has been submitted to President Salva Kiir, who is also the party chairman, demanding the Speaker’s immediate removal.
He says the SPLM Parliamentary Caucus resolved to remove the Right Honourable Speaker along with the entire administration, citing poor management and corruption.
“The Parliamentary Caucus of the SPLM decided to remove the Right Honourable Speaker [Jemma Nunu Kumba]. Not only that, but the entire administration of the Speaker should be removed because of corruption, and the entire management. The Caucus recommended her removal with immediate effect. It was decided today,” he said.
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