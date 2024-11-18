SPLA-IO spokesperson in WBGs refutes rumored tension

The SPLA-IO Spokesperson in Western Bahr el Ghazal State said its camp is loyal to the newly appointed governor, Emmanuele Primo Ukelo, refuting allegations that the military group is opposing its political leadership’s choice.

Col Uku Manwee made the statement in response to alleged tension and division gripping SPLA-IO forces in the state over the anticipated reception of the newly appointed governor.

Last week, President Salva Kiir issued a Republican Decree removing Sarah Cleto and appointing Emmanuel Primo Okello who halt from the same Wau county where Sarah come from.

Following the appointment, rumors circulated online that the new replacement does not meet the aspiration of the communities and will not be allowed to land in Wau town if sworn in office.

How reacting to the circulations, the SPLA-IO state spokesperson, Col. Uku Manwee, dismissed the allegations saying all opposition military wings in the state were ready to fully participate in secluded reception of the new governor.

“For sure there are rumors that the headquarters of SPLA-IO in Western Bahr el Ghazal state does not want the newly appointed governor, there is nothing like this in the military headquarters,” said Manwee.

“Based on the information that the military of IO does not want the new governor and if the governor come, they will make insecurity, there is nothing like this in IO military.”

“Once our general has ordered to all brigades that if the governor leave Juba to Wau, all brigades should go and welcome the governor with courage because there is no one that is against the order of the president because he is the president of the Republic.”

Manwee said the SPLA-IO commander, Maj. Gen. Benson Joseph declared that anyone who failed to turn up to welcome the governor will be regarded as enemy of the movement and operating contrary to the orders.

“If there is anyone who will not attend, this will show that this person is moving wrong direction of left and this is from Major General Benson Joseph.”

“There are some person saying that in Wau, the IO forces does not want the new governor and this is why Major General has made this clear to the media so that everybody understands that all of them are ready to welcome the governor.”

Meanwhile, SPLA-IO forces controlling the eastern bank of Watho-lelo of Jur River County said they rejected the new appointment and vowed not to take part in the reception.

Brig. Gen. Gabriel Bol Wek from SPLA–IO Brigade (4) in Watho-lelo said they do not back the decision to appoint Mr. Ukelo as governor because he hails from the same payam where the former governor is from.

“We have rejected for some reasons, we the sons from Jur River should not hide the truth because the truth. The new governor Emmanuel Primo, I don’t have personal problem with him but what make different is the leadership,” said Wek.

“Mboro payam has led in the last years. Sarah Cleto comes from Mboro, and from which payam does the new governor come from? Does it mean that it was the only one payam that struggled in Western Bahr el Ghazal state alone without other areas?”