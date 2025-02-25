25th February 2025
SPLA-IO confirms SSPDF airstrike in Ulang as Bilpam calls for youth to retreat

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

From Left: Col Lam Paul and Gen Lul Ruai - Courtesy/Eye Radio

The SPLA-IO spokesperson confirmed that the SSPDF conducted a military airstrike in Ulang County, Upper Nile State, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, while Bilpam called on armed youth to halt their advance and retreat.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, speaking to Eye Radio, stated that a helicopter gunship targeted Doma Payam, where SPLA-IO forces are stationed.

“We were attacked at around 8:30 a.m. this morning [February 25] by an SSPDF helicopter gunship,” Col. Gabriel said.

“The bombardment started in Doma Payam, and we are currently assessing the situation to determine any casualties. For now, I can confirm the bombing took place.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 25, SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang did not confirm the airstrike but stated that, over the past two weeks, SPLA-IO, along with the White Army from Ulang, and Nasir in Upper Nile State, and Nyirol in Jonglei, had mobilized significant forces.

According to Gen Lul, initially, their goal was to prevent the planned rotation of SSPDF troops to Nasir, but the focus shifted to a large-scale offensive in Baliet County.

“In the last two weeks, SPLA-IO, along with the White Army from Ulang, Nasir, and Nyirol in Jonglei, had mobilized a large number of forces. Their initial objective was to thwart the planned rotation of troops to Nasir,” Gen Lul stated.

“The latest intelligence received indicated that the intention had shifted from preventing the rotation of SSPDF forces in Nasir to launching a large-scale offensive against civilians in Baliet County.”

Gen Lul stated that the SSPDF command called on advancing forces to halt further advance and retreat and disperse.

An eyewitness in Doma Payam, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the bombing and reported no casualties.

The witness explained that the bombs fell at a significant distance from people and livestock, ensuring their safety.

“A gunship came this morning and bombed us,” the eyewitness said.

“There were no injuries, and the bombs fell far away from us. This seems to be a sign that the army is preparing for conflict, not peaceful deployment. The bombing took place just a day after the governor visited Baliet and Galechel and a day after the commissioner arrived in Doma at the governor’s request.”

Meanwhile, concerns about the SSPDF’s redeployment to Nasir County have caused widespread panic. Residents of Malakal and nearby areas are fleeing after reports indicated a contingent of SSPDF forces was being sent to replace troops in Nasir.

In response, national lawmakers representing Nasir and Ulang called on the SSPDF leadership to halt the redeployment.

