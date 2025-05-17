SPLA Day: Mabior Garang urges unity, warns against identity-based divisions

JUBA, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – The son of the SPLM/A’s founding leader, Mabior Garang de Mabior, has issued a renewed appeal for national unity and an end to political violence, warning of the grave dangers posed by identity-based divisions in South Sudan.

In a message marking the 42nd anniversary of the launch of the SPLA/M struggle, Mabior lamented the continued suffering of civilians, particularly in Nuer areas, and condemned the targeting of non-combatants in ongoing clashes between government and opposition forces.

In a statement titled “Warm Regards on SPLA Day – We Must Be United!”, Mabior stressed that tribal identities should not be manipulated for political gain, warning that such divisive politics could lead the country toward chaos and even genocide if left unchecked.

“No single community won our freedom,” Mabior stated, urging South Sudanese leaders and citizens to return to the founding ideals of the liberation struggle and recommit to building a united, inclusive, and peaceful nation.

“It is deeply disheartening that, 42 years since the beginning of the liberation struggle led by the SPLA/SPLM—and over a decade since the achievement of independence—our people continue to endure many of the same hardships they faced under the old Sudan,” he wrote.

Mabior expressed particular concern over the suffering of civilians in Nuer areas, where recent clashes between government forces (SSPDF) and SPLM-IO troops have led to casualties and displacement.

“Who would have imagined that after the hard-won right to self-determination, our citizens would once again face bombardments from Antonov planes and helicopter gunships?” he asked, calling the targeting of civilians “unacceptable” and a potential war crime.

He cautioned against tribal divisions being inflamed by political elites and warned of the consequences of continuing down the path of ethnic-based politics. “The Naath (Nuer) people are not enemies of the Republic of South Sudan—they are our brothers and sisters… Political disagreements in Juba should never be allowed to divide our people.”

Mabior, the son of the late SPLA founder Dr. John Garang, emphasized the historical role played by the Nuer in the early days of the SPLA, highlighting their contributions to both the fighting forces and logistical support.

“In the formative years of the SPLA, the Naath (Nuer) communities contributed not only a large portion of the forces, but also provided rear bases and vital logistics. Battalions 104, 105, Tiger, and Tumsah were predominantly Naath,” he noted.

He urged leaders to acknowledge the shared history of the liberation struggle and to move away from destructive politics. “There will never be a day when the Jieng (Dinka) will eliminate the Naath (Nuer), nor a day when the Naath will eliminate the Jieng.”

Marking SPLA Day, Mabior called for a moment of national reflection, honoring all who sacrificed their lives for South Sudan’s freedom. “It was not because our struggle was perfect that we achieved freedom, but because we made revolutionary corrections along the way. It is never too late for our leaders to do the same.”

Concluding his message, he appealed for unity across ethnic and political lines: “I wish you a reflective SPLA Day. May we remember and rebuild our broken nation.”