Special court sessions interfere with assembly calendar, says deputy speaker

National parliament says ongoing court proceedings in the treason trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar are disrupting its regular sittings.

The claim was made during an extraordinary session on Thursday, where lawmakers raised concerns about heavy security deployments and roadblocks around Freedom Hall, where the special court is located.

Responding to the concerns, Second Deputy Speaker Parmena Awerial Aluong admitted that the trial schedule has interfered with parliamentary business.

“You have seen that the court’s issue has interrupted all our sittings. So, we are not going according to the normal procedure… Mondays we don’t have sittings, Wednesdays we don’t, and Fridays we have nothing.”

Dr. Machar and seven co-accused are facing charges of treason, terrorism, murder, and crimes against humanity, related to the March 2025 attack on an army base in Nasir County that killed General David Majur Dak and several soldiers.

The trial, which began on September 22nd, takes place three days a week — the same days Parliament typically meets.

Two weeks ago, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba also complained that security measures around the courthouse were delaying members and making it difficult to reach quorum.

The Assembly says it is now adjusting its schedule to continue sittings on days unaffected by the court.