Special Court adjourns Nasir incident trial until Monday, October 6

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Special Court has adjourned the high-profile Nasir Incident case involving suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused SPLM-IO officials until Monday, October 6.

The trial resumed for its sixth day on Friday at Freedom Hall, proceeding off-camera, where investigators continued to present statements from four of the remaining accused.

Dr. Machar, the key defendant, took the stand to challenge the legitimacy of the initial investigating committee.

The session began with Machar’s file, where prosecutors submitted four key documents as evidence, including an executive sanction for his arrest, an authorization letter for National Security, a ministerial order, and a document lifting the immunity of an MP, Gatwech Lam.

Despite objections from the defense team, the presiding judge admitted all four documents into the court record. The judge then adjourned the hearing until Monday, October 6, for the prosecution to present further evidence.

This latest session followed Monday’s proceedings, where Chief Investigator Major General Basilo Wani Armanu read out statements recorded during the investigation.

Those statements included testimonies from suspended Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chuol, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Gatwech Lam Puoch, and SPLA-IO Acting Chief of Staff Gabriel Duop Lam.

The court had adjourned Monday after the Presiding Judge James Alala cited investigator exhaustion.

Dr. Machar and his seven co-accused face serious charges, including treason, murder, and crimes against humanity, for their alleged roles in the Nasir clashes. The trial will resume next week for further evidence from the prosecution.

