Speaker Paciko: Pension system not working, salary deductions not accounted for

The Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Joseph Ngere Paciko, has raised concern over pension administration and salary deductions in the country, saying the system is not working beyond legal documents.

Speaking during the first national Labour Day celebration at Juba National Stadium, Speaker Paciko said many senior officials are still in active service even after retirement age, despite clear legal requirements to retire.

He said the pension system “exists only on paper,” adding that jobs meant for young professionals are still held by retirees.

“Pensions exist only on paper, while officials beyond retirement age remain in office. The law requires 5% salary deductions for trade unions, but little or nothing is being remitted. This raises serious concerns,” he said.

He also referred to the South Sudan Workers’ Trade Union Act 2014, which requires government, employers, and employees to contribute five percent of salaries to trade union accounts. He said these deductions are either not being made or are not reaching the intended accounts.

The Speaker said this reflects wider concerns in Parliament over compliance with labour laws and the performance of pension and payroll systems.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter