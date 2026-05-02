Speaker Paciko: Govt workers go months without pay despite approved budgets

The Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Joseph Ngere Paciko, has admitted that thousands of government workers have gone unpaid for months and in some cases years, despite parliament approving budgets that allocate funds for their salaries.

Speaking during the first national Labour Day celebration at Juba National Stadium in Juba yesterday, Paciko said teachers, nurses, soldiers and other civil servants continue to face severe financial hardship due to delayed salary payments.

“Workers of South Sudan, I and my colleagues… are aware that all of you are tired and frustrated because your salaries which we pass in the parliament have gone unpaid for months and in some cases for years. Schools are asking fees from your children and you are unable to pay. Hospitals demand cash before you are treated even if you are in critical condition.”

He said parliament routinely approves budgets that include wages and allowances, but implementation remains weak, with funds not consistently reaching workers.

The government has attributed the salary crisis to economic challenges, including inflation, currency instability and reduced oil revenues.

Despite this, Speaker Paciko pledged that parliament will prioritize salary payments in the upcoming 2026–2027 national budget and push for more consistent disbursement.

“Workers’ salaries must be a priority. In the coming 2026–2027 budget, we will put these priorities again in the Appropriations Act… The Committee on Labour will hold public hearings so that workers send representatives to attend. During the debate, we will also invite workers to observe proceedings in the gallery. Your parliament will make sure that workers are treated fairly.”

The national Labour Day celebration was attended by senior government officials, including Vice President for Service Cluster Hussien Abdelbagi Akol and Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs Adut Salva Kiir.

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