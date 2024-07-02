Speaker Nunu to consult President Kiir on session recess

The Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly has informed lawmakers that she plans to consult with President Salva Kiir regarding the recess of the first session.

This comes as the first session of 2024 of the assembly concluded last week in accordance with the Assembly’s procedural rules.

During a parliamentary sitting on Monday, Member of Parliament Paul Baba reminded the Assembly that, as per Regulation 23, Sub-regulation 2, the first session was supposed to end last week.

Hon. Baba emphasized the need for clarification from the Speaker before proceeding further.

“My procedure is regulation (23) sub-regulation (2) which says the first session of the Assembly shall commence from the first of April and be adjourned on the last Wednesday of June. It is just a reminder Right Honorable Speaker, that we finished last week and expected from your communication to say something before we processed,” said Hon Baba.

In response, the Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba indicated she intends to seek President Kiir’s guidance on whether to extend the session or proceed without a recess for the start of the second session.

Speaker Nunu noted that consultations with the President would take place this week, with updates to follow.

“I was just about to inform the house that, we have come to the end of the session and now we are entering the second session,” she said.

“According to one of the regulations the Speaker will consult with H.E. the President whether we should go on recess or continue without going to recess. So, I am going to do this, this week and the consultations will be done this week and you will be informed accordingly,” she said.

The inaugural session of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly for 2024 commenced on April 3, 2024, by law is ended on the last week of June.

