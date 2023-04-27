27th April 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Speaker Nunu suspends MP Nhomngek

Speaker Nunu suspends MP Nhomngek

Author : | Published: 26 mins ago

National MP Juol Nhomngek. (Courtesy).

The Speaker of the national legislature has suspended controversial lawmaker Joul Nhomngek Daniel from the August house.

In an order dated 26th of April, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba cited the resolution of the Assembly Business Committee on December 8th, 2022, and the formation of an investigative committee in mid-April this year.

In a separate statement dated 27th of April 2023, the Assembly Clerk Makuac Makuac Nnong wrote a notification to MP Nhomngek on his suspension.

The move comes two months after the lawmaker called for an audit on the expenditure of the medical allowances paid to the parliamentarians.

In October 2022, each of the 650 members of parliament received $15, 000 in medical allowances.

Honorable Nhomngek claimed that the same amount was paid to private employees in the assembly, a disclosure the lawmaker said he was being investigated for.

When contacted earlier, John Agany, spokesperson of the parliament described that matter as an administrative issue, adding that the Speaker had no connection with finances of the August house.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba 1

Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba

Published Monday, April 24, 2023

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County 2

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County

Published Sunday, April 23, 2023

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army 3

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army

Published Saturday, April 22, 2023

7 national MPs to be tried for criminal cases 4

7 national MPs to be tried for criminal cases

Published Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Gen. Olony security team arrives in Juba 5

Gen. Olony security team arrives in Juba

Published Sunday, April 23, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Speaker Nunu suspends MP Nhomngek

Published 26 mins ago

Somali business community evacuates stranded fellow nationals

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t urged to establish gold market authority

Published 3 hours ago

Police detain Journalist after cousin elopes girl

Published 3 hours ago

UoJ lecturers call off planned strike over unpaid arrears

Published 4 hours ago

Akec drops his decision to resign as Vice Chancellor

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th April 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!