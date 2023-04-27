Speaker Nunu suspends MP Nhomngek

The Speaker of the national legislature has suspended controversial lawmaker Joul Nhomngek Daniel from the August house.

In an order dated 26th of April, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba cited the resolution of the Assembly Business Committee on December 8th, 2022, and the formation of an investigative committee in mid-April this year.

In a separate statement dated 27th of April 2023, the Assembly Clerk Makuac Makuac Nnong wrote a notification to MP Nhomngek on his suspension.

The move comes two months after the lawmaker called for an audit on the expenditure of the medical allowances paid to the parliamentarians.

In October 2022, each of the 650 members of parliament received $15, 000 in medical allowances.

Honorable Nhomngek claimed that the same amount was paid to private employees in the assembly, a disclosure the lawmaker said he was being investigated for.

When contacted earlier, John Agany, spokesperson of the parliament described that matter as an administrative issue, adding that the Speaker had no connection with finances of the August house.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter