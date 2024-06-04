4th June 2024
Speaker Nunu interrupts MP over 'politicized prayer'

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

Jemma Nunu Kumba, the Speaker of the National Parliament during innaguartion of parliament by President Salva Kiir on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Credit: Office of the President

The Speaker of the National Parliament on Tuesday interrupted MP Reverend Scopas Taban Lokabang while praying for the August House, citing he was reciting a politicized prayer.

The lawmaker had read two biblical verses from the Books of Mathew and Luke that preach blessings to those who hunger and thirst righteousness – when he said “our past leaders spoke, and we still remember their words, we shall use the oil money to boost agriculture, but here we are, (with) no food.

In the middle of his prayers, MP Scopas questioned the use of having a Minister of Agriculture when the country can not produce food, prompting Speaker Jemma Nunu to interrupt and ask the lawmaker to proceed with the prayer.

But the lawmaker said he had designed his prayers that way and was enough for the country not to be hungry again.

As he concluded, he implored the almighty to inspire the national legislative assembly and give the lawmakers wisdom to deliberate on the looming hunger.

After the prayers, Speaker Nunu appealed to the August house to be serious about prayers saying, that Tuesday’s one was a joke and urged them to refrain from what she describes as political prayers.

“Honorable Members, when we are praying,  let us be serious with prayers. We have questioned times that we can ask the ministers or each minister why he or she exists, not in the prayers because now the prayer becomes like a joke, isn’t it?

“It is true, you cannot question God, whom are you questioning. So, political prayer is not necessary, let us just pray to God and ask him to help us with the problems we have.

“So, what I want to say on a serious note is that let’s be serious we prayers, focus on prayer with humility before God and then when we have other issues or concerns,  we can raise them at a separate time.”

While the speaker made the remarks, some MPs, roared.

