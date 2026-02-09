Speaker Kumba says church must help restore peace in Western Equatoria

The Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba, has called for renewed cooperation between the government and faith-based institutions to promote peace and unity as the country prepares for elections.

Speaker Kumba made the call in Yambio, the capital of Western Equatoria State, where she joined religious leaders and believers in a mass celebrating newly ordained priests at the Yambio Diocese of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

“I think what is really key in our country now is the need for peace in South Sudan. And I know the role the church has always played in supporting the government talking to community, mobilizing community to bring peace,” she said addressing a gathering.

Speaker Kumba praised the church for its long-standing role in peacebuilding and urged citizens to embrace peaceful coexistence, strengthen social harmony, and focus on agriculture as a foundation for sustainable livelihoods.

“We did that before when we had rebellion in Western Equatoria. The church played an important role to talk to our boys who took arms and they listened to them and they came and signed an agreement with the government.

“So, the same thing, we are not yet in peace. So again, the church has an important role to play. To join hands. To join hands with us to see how we can bring peace in Western Equatoria,” she added.

She highlighted the church’s past contribution to ending armed rebellion in Western Equatoria and appealed for continued collaboration to address ongoing insecurity in parts of the state.

