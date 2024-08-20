Speaker calls for mechanisms to support veterans

The Speaker of the national parliament has suggested for establishment of a mechanism that supports the welfare of veterans after the sudden death of General Bior Ajang.

Jemma Nunu Kumba made this statement during the requiem prayer of the SPLA veteran in Juba today.

The General, also known as Bior Asuod, was a dedicated leader in the struggle against the Khartoum regime.

The late reportedly collapsed and died of heart attack last last Tuesday.

“It is sad to say that we were not there for him when he needed the support to go for treatment,” said Hon. Kumba

Speaker Nunu Kumba said it was sad the veteran died without the needed support for his treatment.

According to her, if President Salva Kiir knew the late needed support, he would have provided the money necessary for his treatment.

“I know sometimes it is difficult to get information to His Excellency, the President and I think there must be a mechanism in place through which a veteran like this [Bior] needs assistance from the gov’t.

“That channel should be used to pass the information to our president. “I know, that if the president heard or knew that he needed the support, the president could haven’t failed to provide the necessary money that is needed for him to go for treatment because the President has assisted other veterans who were in similar situations.”

Nunu also urges the colleagues in the government to be there and raise resources whenever one of them is sick.

“ I think we cannot fail as a people to put our hands together and raise resources to rescue our colleagues because it is not enough to come when someone has died to say nice things about him or her.

She said funerals are more expensive than saving life.

“For me, that is where the support is needed, not when someone died because funerals are very expensive, treatment can even be cheaper.” she said.



