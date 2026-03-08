8th March 2026

South Sudan’s Justice Diejo appointed to EAC court of justice

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 12 hours ago

The East African Community (EAC) has appointed South Sudanese justice Diejo Stephen Abraham as a judge of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

The appointment was announced during the 25th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State of the EAC, held on Saturday in Arusha, Tanzania.

Justice Diejo joins Judge Ann Amadi of Kenya and Judge Abdullahi Warsame of Somalia as part of the newly appointed judiciary.

I, Justice Diejo Stephen Abraham, do here, do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to East African community and that I will reserve, protect and defend the treaty for the East African, for the establishment of the East African community as by law established. So, help me God,” he said while taking oath of office

“Also, I thank the leadership of the judiciary for the effort they made and I wish from myself and all the judges who have been appointed a good time in East African Court of Justice.

The court, a key institution of the EAC, is tasked with interpreting and enforcing the laws of the Community and ensuring member states comply with the Treaty Establishing the EAC.

The East African Court of Justice plays a critical role in resolving legal disputes between member states and promoting the rule of law across the regional bloc.

