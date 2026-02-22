22nd February 2026

South Sudan’s IMF debt stable; remains minor borrower globally

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 12 hours ago

Bank of South Sudan headquarters in Jebel, Juba. (Photo: Eye Radio).

South Sudan’s outstanding credit with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained unchanged at 246 million Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) between January 31 and February 20, 2026, according to the IMF’s latest update on total credit outstanding.

The IMF’s live data table shows no new disbursements or repayments recorded for South Sudan during the reporting period, leaving the country’s balance steady at 246 million SDRs.

The update is part of the IMF’s regular reporting on member countries’ credit positions. The figures reflect confirmed transactions during the specified period and are subject to periodic review and adjustment.

While South Sudan’s balance remained static, other countries recorded changes. Burkina Faso received additional disbursements, while Egypt reduced its outstanding balance through repayments. Globally, total IMF credit outstanding declined slightly from about 119.69 billion SDRs on January 31 to roughly 119.55 billion SDRs on February 20.

Compared with some of the IMF’s largest borrowers, including Argentina and Ukraine, South Sudan’s exposure is relatively small in absolute terms. Analysts say, however, that relative to the size of South Sudan’s economy, the 246 million SDR balance represents a significant financial obligation.

IMF credit is typically extended to help countries address balance-of-payments challenges, stabilize currencies, and implement economic reforms. For South Sudan, IMF engagement has supported efforts to strengthen fiscal management and improve macroeconomic stability.

The absence of new borrowing or repayments in early February may indicate policy continuity as authorities manage ongoing fiscal pressures, including dependence on oil revenues and inflation control.

Officials in Juba have not yet commented publicly on the latest IMF figures.

The IMF noted that the data are provided for informational purposes and may be adjusted pending confirmation of transactions.

22nd February 2026

