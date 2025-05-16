16th May 2025
South Sudan’s govt adopts $9 Million cholera response plan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Sick person suspected with cholera being carried on a wheelbarrow in Kapoeta North County|Courtesy

The national government of South Sudan has officially adopted a $9 million plan to combat the ongoing cholera outbreak, aiming to reduce both morbidity and mortality rates linked to the disease.

The plan was presented on Thursday, 15/05/2025 during a meeting of the government’s Service Cluster, Chaired by Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu, who also holds the position of Services Cluster Chairperson.

The cholera response memo was introduced by the Acting Minister of General Education and Instruction, Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok, outlining measures to strengthen the country’s cholera response coordination and infrastructure.

Dr. Kuyok confirmed that $6 million of the required budget is being provided by international partners, while the South Sudanese government will contribute the remaining $3 million.

The plan has a total budget of $9 million, with $6 million from our international partners and $3 million from the government,” Dr. Kuyok explained in a televised address on state-run SSBC.

The urgency of this situation cannot be overstated. The Vice President will present the memo to President Kiir next week to ensure swift implementation of the plan.”

 Since the outbreak began last year, South Sudan has reported over 55,000 cholera cases and at least 100 deaths.

The disease has spread across 49 counties, including the two administrative areas, with recent outbreaks recorded in Kapoeta, South County, and Maiwut County.

In Maiwut alone, 41 cases have been confirmed, and while 30 people are recovering, five individuals have died.

Dr. Kuyok added that a team from the Ministry of Health is scheduled to be dispatched to Maiwut on Saturday to assist with the situation.

                                                   Health Challenges
Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu also called on President Salva Kiir earlier this week to appoint a new Minister of Health, citing the ongoing challenges with disease outbreaks across the country. Lagu emphasized that the absence of a Health Minister is hindering efforts to address both the cholera and Mpox outbreaks.

As Chairperson of the Service Cluster, Vice President Lagu has raised the need for coordinated government intervention, stressing the urgency of stabilizing leadership in the Ministry of Health to ensure a more effective response.

                                                      Next Steps
The Vice President is expected to meet with President Kiir next week to discuss the adopted cholera response plan and begin its immediate implementation, aiming to curb the spread of the disease and reduce its impact on the country’s population.

Stay updated with SSBC for further developments on the cholera response plan and other related health initiatives.

16th May 2025

