South Sudanese youth told to embrace digital innovation

A group of young people in South Sudan are calling on youth to embrace digital innovation to create jobs and address unemployment, as South Sudan prepares to join the rest of the world in celebrating the International Youth Day.

Levi Mark Kembe, an Information Technology Consultant, said the youths – who account for majority of the country’s population yet the most jobless – should recognize the role of technology in addressing youth unemployment.

Mr. Kembe said technology provides an “endless opportunity” and believes that young people can build sustainable livelihoods and contribute to economic growth if they embrace digital tools.

“It’s very important to recognize the role of technology in addressing the problems of unemployment among our youths today,” he said, during an interview with Eye Radio.

“Technology offers endless opportunities for our young people to create employment opportunities for themselves whether it’s through developing websites, mobiles applications, studying online businesses or using social media platforms to basically offer services out there.”

“We need to understand that innovation is a key to unlocking new job opportunities, by embracing these digital tools and thinking creative we can not only build sustainable livelihood for ourselves but also contribute to economic growth of our communities.”

More than 70 percent of South Sudanese are younger than 30 and half can neither read nor write, according to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The South Sudan youth are said to be facing numerous challenges such as conflict, unemployment, and limited access to opportunities.

Poni Henry, a Computer Science Engineer, said youths are positioned in a unique way where they can leverage digital tools to advance sustainable development goals and bring meaningful change.

She added that digital engagement of the youths can address challenges of poverty, education and unemployment and create impactful projects.

“We are uniquely positioned to leverage digital tools and advance sustainable development goals and drive meaningful change from using social media to creating innovative tech solutions.”

He said young people’s digital engagement can even address global challenges like poverty, education and unemployment.

On his part, Yitjuok Agwet, a writer and translator, said the advancement of technology is changing the world and expanding opportunities for the coming generation.

He urged youths to embrace digital Innovation for sustainable development and a stable and better future.

“The advancement of technology today changed the world around us, changed employment and expanded opportunities for the coming generation.”

“Our role as youths is to adopt digital innovation for sustainable development, for better stable and better future.”

According to Social Activist Mawa Minga, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gradually making its mark in South Sudan, and the youth are eager to use AI in digital innovation.

“With the current revolution of Artificial Intelligence you do not really need to be from a technology background to venture into digital innovation. You can use AI to assist you with everything you might need.”

International Youth Day is commemorated each year on 12th August to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and to celebrate the potential of young people as partners in today’s global society.

The global theme for this year’s International Youth Day is “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”

