South Sudanese women commended as peacemakers

South Sudanese women have taken lead in mediating and resolving political and communal conflicts, despite having been at the receiving end of a longstanding instability in their country, according to a retired Kenyan judge.

South Sudanese women continue to face the burden of the prolonged civil conflict although the country’s leaders signed a peace agreement in 2018 which officially ended the years of civil war, the International Civil Society Network (ICAN) said.

The peace deal is said to have failed in addressing the root causes of the conflict, and prevailing intercommunal violence and attacks leave women and girls bearing the brunt, with about 65% having experienced sexual or physical violence.

But despite such situation, Justice Effie Owuor, the Chairperson of AU Panel of the Wise and the FemWise Africa Network, said women efforts in South Sudan has succeeded in building bridges of peace and fostered reconciliation in the country.

She also noted the participation of women during the liberation struggle, in terms of advocacy for promotion of human rights and justice.

“South Sudan’s history is rich with examples of women who have stood at the forefront of peace processes and they have tirelessly worked to bridge bridges and foster reconciliation in their communities,” he said.

Justice Effie was speaking during the launch of the FemWise South Sudan National Chapter in Juba on Wednesday.

“They (women) have mediated conflicts within families and within clans and within tribes. We also saw them at work during the CPA negotiations where they set new standards for women leadership, mobilization, gender provision, promotion of human rights and justice.”

Justice Effie Owuor is among the delegates who visited South Sudan this week to witness the launch of an African Union initiative aimed to encourage women take lead in conflict prevention and mediation.

She said the participation of South Sudanese women in peace process has not only led to ceasefire but laid foundation for sustainable development and stability.

“South Sudanese women have bravely participated in grassroot peacebuilding initiative and sometimes adequate pastoralists.”

“They have also advocate tirelessly for the inclusion of women in peace processes at all levels. Their contribution has not only been vital in brining ceasefire and peace agreement and but also have laid foundation for sustainable development and long-term stability.”