2nd December 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   South Sudanese welcome Eye Radio’s return to live coverage of Tumaini Initiative

South Sudanese welcome Eye Radio’s return to live coverage of Tumaini Initiative

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 2 hours ago

Eye Radio journalists Emmanuel J. Akile and Lou Nelson at JIA. (-)

South Sudanese online have welcomed Eye Radio’s decision to send its journalists to Nairoi to cover the Kenya-mediated South Sudan peace process, adding that the station’s coverage will help in disseminate accurate and factual information about the talks.

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, Eye Radio dispatched two of its senior journalists to Nairobi Kenya, to cover the resumption of the Tumaini talks between the incumbent government and holdout groups.

This was in time for the resumption of the shaky peace process between the transitional government and South Sudan Opposition Movement alliances, which faced several setbacks since it’s initiation in June 2024.

The peace talks was revived after Kenyan President William Ruto and President Salva Kiir agreed on November 4 to conclude the initiative aimed at bringing on board opposition leaders left out the 2018 peace agreement.

President Kiir has since reconstituted the government’s negotiation team and appointed his senior advisor Kuol Manyang to led the 15 member team already in Nairobi.

Sponsoring the peace coverage by the two journalists was made possible through the support of Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) and the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO).

Eye Radio secured enough financial assistance from NPA and CEPO to sponsor their travel and accommodation cost during the peace talks expected to last around 10 days

Meanwhile, citizens online have expressed gratitude to Eye Radio management for its determination to keep citizens informed.

Ngor Deng Atem thanked funders for easing the cost of coverage for the two journalists, adding that the presence of Eye Radio will support millions of South Sudanese to be informed.

“Thank you the funders. Your support will support thousands or millions of our population to keep them inform of peace process happening in Nairobi,” he said.

“It is truly that Eye Radio is the Eye on South Sudan. With commitment and hard work of the Eye Radio’s team, the accurate and factual news gets into the hearts of South Sudanese. Please keep up the good work.”

Another user, Mabior Amanydit said he commended Eye Radio for working for the interest of the citizens.

“This is what we have been waiting for all along. Eye radio is the only media outlets that is working diligently for the south Sudanese enthusiasm.”

Samuel Kuyee also thanked NPA for the support, before calling for the establishment of a repeater station in Jonglei.

“Great, and thanks goes to NRA but I don’t know what happened to eye radio not covered here in Jonglei quite long time information!!” he commented.

Finally, Richard Sallah Marona said: “We need accurate and full information from you guys. Otherwise thank you so much for the great work.”

 

 

 

Popular Stories
50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 1

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise 2

Makuei says S. Sudan has EAC’s cheapest telecom tariffs, factcheck finds otherwise

Published November 27, 2024

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension 3

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension

Published November 26, 2024

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi 4

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published November 29, 2024

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision 5

EAC recognizes Kiswahili and French as official languages, includes South Sudan in historic decision

Published 11 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudanese welcome Eye Radio’s return to live coverage of Tumaini Initiative

Published 2 hours ago

Abyei concerned as governors forum sidesteps call for recognition of referendum

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir: Oil export faces ‘double crises’ over Sudan war, Petronas withdrawal

Published 3 hours ago

8th Governors Forum resolves urgent salary payment, illegal roadblocks ban

Published 4 hours ago

Akobo residents nurse sicknesses at home amid broken health system

Published 5 hours ago

WES govt forms committee to initiate inter-communal peace in Tambura

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd December 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.