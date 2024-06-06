South Sudanese universities miss out on top world 1,500 ranking

South Sudan’s leading universities have failed to appear in the world’s top 1,500 advanced learning institutions, as Egypt and South Africa sailed to the top 200, according to a new ranking.

The 21st edition of QS World University Rankings are based on employability, sustainability, and international research network, and draw on the analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers.

The ranking dominated by universities from the United States and European nations, projected Massachusetts Institute of Technology at the top for the thirteenth year, while Imperial College London made it to second place.

These were followed by the University of Oxford, Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, ETH Zurich and National University of Singapore among others.

Egyptian universities featured the most among African counterparts, with Cairo University, Alexandria University, American University in Cairo, Mansoura University, British University in Egypt, German University in Cairo, Helan and Tanta universities appearing in the list.

Uganda’s Makerere University, Kenya’s University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University, and Sudan’s Khartoum University featured in the top 1000.

However, non of the top South Sudanese universities, including University of Juba, Upper Nile University and Dr. John Garang Memorial University appeared in the ranking.

University of Juba was ranked 883 in Africa and also stands at number 14,594 among universities in the world, according to the AD Scientific Index, a university ranking system.

The South Sudan education system faces numerous challenges, many of which are exacerbated by the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, according to Windle Trust International.

The organization said outbreaks of conflict and civil war, economic stagnation and instability, and natural disasters have all had a profound impact on education in South Sudan.

