S. Sudanese outraged by Uganda Minister’s liberation remarks

South Sudanese online users have expressed outrage at Uganda’s Sports Minister who said his natives died liberating South Sudan while urging his country’s team to win over South Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers match in Juba on Tuesday.

Minister Peter Ogwang Ogwang made the utterance while addressing the players before the country’s national football team ahead of the slated October 15 match against South Sudan’s Bright Stars.

The sports official neither specified the number of Ugandans who lost their lives during the liberation war nor explained how they contributed to the liberation struggle of the South Sudanese people.

On his social media page on October 14, Ogwang referred to South Sudanese as brothers and sisters, highlighting the sacrifices of Ugandans who lost their lives during South Sudan’s liberation struggle.

He noted that five players on the Bright Stars National Team are “their children” who chose to represent South Sudan.

His statement has sparked outrage with hundreds taking to social media to condemn the statement.

Netizen Anyang Manyok Ngong questioned Uganda’s contribution to the liberation struggle which culminated in the country’s Independence.

He termed the Minister’s remark as blackmailing intended to deprive the Bright Stars of a win at home as their counterparts, adding that “South Sudan is an independent state which deserves to play and compete in the international arena without any compromise.”

Nyanabun Mawien Kok acknowledged some of Ugandan’s contributions to South Sudan’s struggle for independence but said “South Sudan contributed the most to Uganda’s Development in terms of getting rid of the Lords Resistance Army of Joseph Kony, bringing stability in Northern Uganda.”

Additionally, he said South Sudan has boosted Uganda’s economy as a market for its products and social services such as education, health, and housing rentals.

Another netizen PitPit Levy acknowledged Uganda’s big role in hosting many South Sudanese as refugees on its land and thanked the Ugandan leadership for that.

However, he said the Minister’s remarks are “based on their interests and not that South Sudanese interest.”

Meanwhile, Kumbayo Justin described the minister’s remarks as a serious diplomatic insult against South Sudan on its soil.

“This deserves serious condemnation and apology from the government of Uganda or else the minister risks being sacked from his position. Where is sovereignty and respect for the statehood of another country in this matter? As a patriotic South Sudanese, I condemn this in strongest term possible,” he said.

