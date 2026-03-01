South Sudanese in Gulf safe after Iranian strikes, envoy Lilly confirms

The South Sudan Ambassador to Qatar has confirmed that South Sudanese nationals living in the Gulf region are safe following 24 hours of Iranian air strikes targeting US military bases in Doha in Qatar and Dubai in the UAE.

In a post on her Facebook page, Ambassador Adhieu said she had received updates from community leaders and relevant authorities, assuring that no South Sudanese citizens were harmed during the attacks.

In an update from Qatar, the envoy said she had just concluded a briefing with the South Sudanese community leader in Doha.

“I am glad to say that all my citizens are safe and accounted for. Thank God,” she said.

Ambassador Adhieu added that she had also checked with airport authorities to establish whether any South Sudanese nationals were stranded due to temporary airspace disruptions.

“I have also checked with the airports to see if we have any citizens that are stranded and to facilitate their stay while the airspace opens. As of now, there are none,” she stated.

She described the situation as tense, noting that it had been an intense 24 hours for residents across the Gulf region.

The Ambassador also expressed appreciation to members of the South Sudanese community and others who reached out to check on their wellbeing during the crisis.

She did not indicate any immediate evacuation plans but said the embassy remains in close contact with community leaders and authorities to monitor developments.

