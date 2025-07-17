17th July 2025
South Sudanese importers mandated to obtain certificate for goods

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Shipping containers at Mombasa Port. (Photo: Courtesy).

The South Sudan Embassy in Kenya has directed all South Sudanese importers, clearing agents, and logistics companies to obtain a certificate for all imports into Kenya, including goods destined for South Sudan.

This new requirement stems from Kenya’s Finance Act 2025 and is already in effect.

In a statement dated July 15, it said the regulation is part of Kenya’s Financial Act 2025.

It requires the importers to obtain a certificate issued by a competent authority in the country of export.

The Embassy said the regulation applies to all shipments, including those transiting from Port Mombasa to South Sudan.

“This regulation is already in force. Goods that do not meet the requirements may face delays, penalties, or seizure at Kenyan entry points,” warns the Embassy.

However, the Embassy said it has requested the Kenyan governor for a grace period for goods already shipped and those in transit, as it is engaging with the relevant authorities on the new development.

 

