South Sudanese girls say early marriage cost them more than childhood

For many girls in South Sudan marriage marks the end of schooling and the beginning of economic and social hardship as early marriage remains a major barrier to girls’ education.

According to the children agency, UNICEF, nearly one in two girls is married before turning 18.

The practice, driven by poverty, gender norms, and traditional expectations, remains a leading barrier to education, especially for girls from low-income and rural communities.

While the legal age for marriage is 18, child marriage persists. Its impact goes beyond the classroom, affecting women’s livelihoods, health, and participation in public life. For some, however, the decision to return to school offers a path forward.

“Education Is the Only Husband That Cannot Leave You”

Gloria Ayen Mayom was 17 when she became pregnant and got married. She had just completed Senior Four in Kampala. Her education paused as she adjusted to marriage and motherhood.

“I didn’t face much pressure while I was in school,” she said. “But after I got pregnant, everything changed.”

Between 2019 and 2024, she worked to support her family. In 2024, she asked her husband for permission to return to school. He agreed. Gloria began paying her own tuition and is now pursuing a diploma.

“Education helps you stand on your own,” she said. “When you’re educated, you understand your rights and how to navigate life.”

Now a mother of four, she says girls should not give up on their education, no matter the obstacles.

“Even if your husband has nothing, you can take care of your children,” she added. “We women are the foundation of society. If a country is to succeed, it must invest in the education of women.”

Her message is direct: “Education is the only husband that cannot leave you.”

“I lost hope — until my son reminded me why I shouldn’t”

Sarah Matoel was married at 15, shortly after completing primary school in 2009. She said the decision was not hers.

“I really lost hope,” she said. “I was the firstborn in my family, and I didn’t have a choice.”

Years later, she convinced her husband to let her return to school. She joined secondary classes in Uganda, but conflict in 2013 forced her to stop. She returned to South Sudan and enrolled in classes in Rumbek.

“In 2021, while breastfeeding my youngest child, I joined the Accra School Program,” she said. “I studied in the afternoons after my children came home.”

By then, she had five children. In 2023, she sat for her Senior Four national exams and passed, scoring 77.9%.

One moment pushed her to continue. “My son was doing his homework,” she recalled. “I tried to help him write the letter ‘A’. He corrected me and said, ‘Mum, you’re not even a teacher!’ That night, I decided to go back to school.”

Sarah is now studying Education, specializing in English Literature, at the Catholic University of South Sudan.

“Education teaches you how to be confident,” she said. “Even if no one supports you, you can still move forward. Without education, you’re stuck.”

“Education gives me purpose and vision”

Grace Nene, a third-year student at the University of Juba, said she has been able to pursue her studies without pressure to marry.

“My parents support my education,” she said. “They believe it’s important to study before thinking about marriage.”

For Grace, education is not only about passing exams. “The dream I have for myself requires an educated woman,” she said. “Education shapes how you think, how you engage with the world.”

She said early marriage removes choices from girls. “It may seem like the answer today, but it takes away your future,” she said.

She believes that mentorship is key. “When girls see educated women, they begin to believe in themselves,” she said. “We need to keep guiding them.”

“Every girl has a Purpose — and education is the way”

Peace Rebecca, a first-year student at Cavendish University, said she has not faced pressure to marry. She credits her parents and community.

“I had supportive people around me,” she said. “I knew education was the way to reach my goals.”

Peace said education equips girls with decision-making skills and economic opportunities.

“Two girls can start businesses — one educated, one not,” she said. “Both may succeed, but when it’s time to speak or represent others, the educated one is more likely to be chosen.”

She said early marriage limits potential and choice. “Think of yourself,” she said. “Imagine the life you want. Not every word people say is helpful. Choose what builds you.” Her advice is simple: “If you know what you want, fight for it.”

The Legal and Social Gap

Legal experts say the problem lies not only in the existence of laws but in their enforcement.

Advocate Monyluak Aguer Rou said child marriage remains one of the most serious social challenges in South Sudan. He cited data showing a child marriage rate of 52 percent, despite legal protections.

“The Child Act of 2008 prohibits child marriage,” he said. “The Transitional Constitution also guarantees protection from all forms of exploitation.”

But Rou said the 2008 Penal Code lacks clear penalties, creating a gap in enforcement.

“There are no explicit punitive provisions,” he said. “This makes it difficult to hold perpetrators accountable.”

Rou pointed to two main drivers: the influence of customary law and economic pressure on families.

“Many families still follow traditional practices, which override national laws,” he said. “Some marry off their daughters for financial gain.”

He called on lawmakers to amend the Penal Code and introduce strict penalties for child marriage.

“We also need sustained public awareness,” he said. “Civil society, communities, and religious leaders must take the lead in ending this practice.”